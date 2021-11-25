Ten arrested in Evros for faking Covid-19 test certifications 

Ten people – including a pharmacist, a police officer and a soldier – were arrested in the northeastern border region of Evros, as part of an ongoing investigation into bogus certificates of rapid antigen tests that were issued to several people.

According to the evidence collected so far, the pharmacist supplied clients, such as the officer and the soldier, with certificates showing that they had taken a rapid Covid test, who in turn presented the negative result to their employers.

The government has mandated two negative Covid tests every week for the unvaccinated, as a way of putting pressure on them to get the jab. Only healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated to continue to work in the national healthcare system.

The police’s Internal Affairs Division took over the investigation due to the involvement of the two state officials and Greek Police (ELAS) is expected to make formal announcements once the inquiry wraps up.