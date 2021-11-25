hellenic-navy-launches-new-support-ship

The Hellenic Navy has launched the new General Support Ship AIAS (AJAX) during a ceremony held on Thursday at the Salamis Naval Base. The new vessel, a donation of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, will allow for the refueling of Hellenic Navy ships while they are out at sea.

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou was in attendance for the ceremony and wrote on the ship’s visitors’ book.

“In an emblematic year for Greece, 200 years since the start of the Greek Revolution in 1821, a new ship, the General Support Ship AIAS, has been inducted into the ranks of our Navy,” she wrote, before wishing the boat and its crew “good voyages, in calm seas, with St. Nicholas guarding their bow.”

The AIAS is 85 meters long and has a total displacement of 4,426 tons and is outfitted as a Platform Support Vessel. It boasts an extraordinary storage capacity, with the ship’s deck measuring over 1000 square meters.