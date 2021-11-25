NEWS

Hellenic Navy launches new support ship

hellenic-navy-launches-new-support-ship
[InTime News]

The Hellenic Navy has launched the new General Support Ship AIAS (AJAX) during a ceremony held on Thursday at the Salamis Naval Base. The new vessel, a donation of the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation, will allow for the refueling of Hellenic Navy ships while they are out at sea.

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou was in attendance for the ceremony and wrote on the ship’s visitors’ book.

“In an emblematic year for Greece, 200 years since the start of the Greek Revolution in 1821, a new ship, the General Support Ship AIAS, has been inducted into the ranks of our Navy,” she wrote, before wishing the boat and its crew “good voyages, in calm seas, with St. Nicholas guarding their bow.”

The AIAS is 85 meters long and has a total displacement of 4,426 tons and is outfitted as a Platform Support Vessel. It boasts an extraordinary storage capacity, with the ship’s deck measuring over 1000 square meters.

Defense
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Akar accuses Greece of expansionism

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar at the start of the second day of meeting of the NATO Ministers of Defence with EU partners at the NATO headquarter in Brussels, Belgium, 22 October 2021. [Stephanie Lecocq/EPA]
NEWS

Akar says Greece ‘playing the victim card’

File photo.
NEWS

More Turkish overflights in the eastern Aegean

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM commemorates Armed Forces

fighter-jet-crashes-during-training-exercises
NEWS

Fighter jet crashes during training exercises

File photo.
NEWS

Turkish jets enter Greek airspace in eastern Aegean