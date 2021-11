Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas underwent elbow surgery on Thursday and is to begin his 2022 preparations in Dubai next month.

“Things often get tougher before they get easier but with each struggle we get an opportunity to create our own unique story,” the world No 4 wrote on Facebook with a photo of himself in hospital.

“Focused on a healthier and happier future. Next stop, pre-season in Dubai two weeks from now and then looking forward to Australia,” he wrote.