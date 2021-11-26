Pandemic pressure in Greece ‘will continue for several weeks’

It will take some time before the coronavirus daily infection rate and intubations ease, the professor of pediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou warned on Thursday, noting that “the pressure on the health system will continue for several weeks.”

She stressed that at the moment there are 54,000 active Covid-19 cases in Greece, while new growth trends have been observed in Samos, Grevena, Evrytania, Preveza, Evros, Arta, Hania and Iraklio.

She also noted a record 490 hospital admissions yesterday, and that there are high mortality rates in areas with low vaccination coverage in the 65+ age group.

At the same time, pressure is growing in intensive care units, at an average capacity rate of 88% around the country.

Authorities yesterday announced 6,565 new cases of the coronavirus and 78 fatalities.

Eight of the 6,565 cases involved tourists who were tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 908,222, with 17,693 fatalities.

A total of 621 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 3,474 have left ICUs.