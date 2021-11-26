NEWS

Hospitals to begin administering monoclonal antibodies for Covid-19

Ten hospitals in Greece will begin administering the 2,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies Greece has received, the ministries of Health and of Digital Governance announced on Thursday.

The monoclonal antibodies will be administered to high-risk Covid-19 patients who belong in vulnerable groups. Hospitals included are two public ones in Athens (Sotiria, Sismanoglio), two in Thessaloniki (Ahepa, Papageorgiou), and the general hospitals of Alexandroupoli, Iraklio, Ioannina, Larissa, Lamia and Patras-Rio.

Doctors will be able to prescribe the therapy and initiate the application process. Patients must be aged 12 or over, and they must have been confirmed coronavirus-positive with a PCR test over the last 5 days. [AMNA]

