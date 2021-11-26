census-deadline-extended-to-december-13

The deadline for the public to complete their census return electronically is being extended to December 13, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced on Friday.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, citizens have the option to complete the census online. The original deadline was November 26.

In a statement, ELSTAT said that there was “a high participation of citizens in the electronic self-enumeration process. In order to afford the necessary time to those who have been late in receiving their unique inventory code, but also to others who wish to be enumerated electronically, the general deadline for electronic self-enumeration is being extended to Monday, December 13, 2021.”

ELSTAT underlined that participation in the census is mandatory and the data collected is confidential, is not transmitted or disclosed to any public or private body and is used only for the production of aggregate statistics.

Echoing the mind-set of anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers, activists, albeit small in number, have launched an online campaign to stop authorities from conducting Greece’s first population census in a decade. [AMNA]