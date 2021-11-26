gov-t-to-wait-for-scientists-before-deciding-on-travel-ban

The Greek government will decide on whether to issue a travel ban similar to the ones announced by the United Kingdom and Israel after scientists get “a clear picture” of a new version of the coronavirus detected in South Africa, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Friday.

“We will also follow a tough line, but first our scientists must have a clear picture,” he told journalists when asked if Greece will follow the example of the aforementioned countries.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday “all air travel” should be suspended with southern African countries until details of the new variant are more clear.

She said the variant could spread around the world “in a few months,” after cases were detected in Belgium and Israel.