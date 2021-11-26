man-dies-after-being-hit-by-train-in-central-athens

A man died on Friday after he was hit by a train at a railway crossing in central Athens. Ten people from the Hellenic Fire Service and three vehicles participated in an operation to clear the debris and reach the 33-year-old man. The Hellenic Traffic Police is on the scene conducting a preliminary investigation into the accident.

Two days ago, a woman was also hit by the train that connects the port of Piraeus to the Athens International Airport. The woman was rushed to hospital and is being treated for her injuries.