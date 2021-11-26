intubations-for-covid-patients-rise-higher

The number of intubated Covid-19 patients rose further to 630 on Friday, from 621 the previous day, according to the daily data announced by Greek health authorities.

New cases of coronavirus climbed to 6,602 versus 6,565 on Thursday, while fatalities from the pandemic rose to 17,779 after 86 more patients died in the past 24 hours.

That was higher than the 78 deaths recorded the previous day.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 914,824.