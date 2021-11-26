NEWS

Probe into spreading of fakes news about virus

probe-into-spreading-of-fakes-news-about-virus
[Intime News]

An Athens prosecutor is examining two case files from the police cybercrime unit that implicate up to 20 people in violations of the law regarding the spread of fake news about the coronavirus pandemic.

The first file concerns five groups and four individual Facebook accounts promoting the non-use of masks by pupils at schools, implicating a total of 15 people.

The groups included in the cybercrime prosecution case file include “No Child with a Mask at School,” “I Demand Fresh Air for My Children” and “Parents Protest Against the Use of a Mask.”

The other case file concerns a web page called “Indigenous Greek Natives,” which encouraged and urged noncompliance with measures against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and implicates five people. 

 

Crime
READ MORE
court-hears-quack-doctor-administered-beetroot-and-garlic-juice-to-cancer-patients
NEWS

Court hears quack doctor administered beetroot and garlic juice to cancer patients

[InTime News]
NEWS

External prison guards bemoan ‘Black Friday’ discounts on security

more-domestic-violence-reports-in-first-9-months-than-in-all-2020
NEWS

More domestic violence reports in first 9 months than in all 2020

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Police confiscate array of weapons from women’s volleyball team fans

action-plan-seeks-to-put-an-end-to-child-abuse
NEWS

Action plan seeks to put an end to child abuse

court-unanimously-clears-rouvikonas-members-of-link-to-drug-dealer-s-murder
NEWS

Court unanimously clears Rouvikonas members of link to drug dealer’s murder