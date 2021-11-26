probe-into-spreading-of-fakes-news-about-virus

An Athens prosecutor is examining two case files from the police cybercrime unit that implicate up to 20 people in violations of the law regarding the spread of fake news about the coronavirus pandemic.

The first file concerns five groups and four individual Facebook accounts promoting the non-use of masks by pupils at schools, implicating a total of 15 people.

The groups included in the cybercrime prosecution case file include “No Child with a Mask at School,” “I Demand Fresh Air for My Children” and “Parents Protest Against the Use of a Mask.”

The other case file concerns a web page called “Indigenous Greek Natives,” which encouraged and urged noncompliance with measures against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, and implicates five people.