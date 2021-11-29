NEWS

Athens remains on edge over Turkey developments

Greek-Turkish relations are entering a prolonged period of uncertainty, mainly due to the ever-deteriorating political and economic situation in the neighboring country. 

Apart from the rhetorical tension and Ankara’s attempts to pursue its positions with moves on the ground, Turkey’s stance seems to be a matter of concern to the West as a whole, with fears of President Recep Tayyip Erogan proceeding to “export” the crisis to Greece. This concern has already been conveyed to Athens by European capitals, as challenges to Erdogan’s government are expected to increase. 

Athens remains vigilant, especially in the area of migration-refugees. It is also seeking rapid lines of communication with the new government in Berlin regarding its role in Greek-Turkish relations in the post-Merkel era. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has already contacted his new counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

