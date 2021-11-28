dismay-with-madrid-policy

Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais that Athens is not happy about the recent strengthening of defense cooperation between Ankara and Madrid.

“Turkey does not respect international law,” he said, noting Greece wants to play a stabilizing role in the region and is in favor of strengthening a strategic security axis in the Mediterranean, while “Turkey pursues a policy in terms of military power.”

“We are trying to develop our relations with all the countries in the region, especially with Israel, Egypt and Cyprus,” he said, stressing that the defense agreements with the US and France are governed by the spirit of the European Defense Mechanism.