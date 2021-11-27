foreign-ministry-condemns-kosovo-bus-shooting

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned Friday’s bus shooting in Kosovo that left three dead.

“Appalled by the heinous attack in Gjakove in which innocent people including children lost their lives. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims that perished and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet on Saturday. “In the face of this tragedy, our thoughts are with all Kosovars,” it said.

An unidentified gunman opened fire on the bus that was carrying teenagers in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina, police and local media reports said. The driver died immediately and three teenagers were taken to a hospital where two of them died.