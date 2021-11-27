fan-weapons-found-in-thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki said on Saturday they found Molotov cocktails, knives, axes and iron rods, among other items, during searches of fan associations’ establishments in the northern port city.

The finds were made at two PAOK fan clubs and an Aris association in the areas of Evosmos and Stavroupoli.

The searches at the premises took place ahead of Sunday’s crosstown derby between soccer clubs Aris and PAOK at Toumba Stadium.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and another two are wanted by police.