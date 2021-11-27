5-arrivals-from-southern-africa-are-quarantined

Five Greek citizens, who arrived from south African countries via a stopover in the United Arab Emirates, have been placed on a ten-day precautionary quarantine.

According to state news agency AMNA, they tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival. However, they were quarantined as required by the new protocol due to the Omicron mutation of the coronavirus, which emerged in southern Africa, and are staying in a quarantine hotel.

The passengers will undergo a molecular diagnostic test (PCR) after ten days and if the result is negative their quarantine will end.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier issued an emergency flight NOTAM for travelers from 9 South African countries (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe) allowing only Greek nationals, as well as other travelers from the above countries traveling for essential reasons, on the condition of three negative tests or a special entry permit by the competent Greek consular authorities irrespective of their vaccination status. Upon arrival, all passengers are subjected to a rapid test and a 10-day quarantine at a space designated by authorities. Their release from quarantine is contingent upon a negative PCR test. Exempt from the above are children under 12.

There are no direct flights from the above 9 countries to Greece.

[Dimitris Peristeris/INTIME]