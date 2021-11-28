work-on-panepistimiou-began-on-sunday

Work for the redevelopment of Panepistimiou street in central Athens began on Sunday morning. The plans will free up over 4000 square meters for pedestrians in the busy capital. The first site is located on the section of Panepistimiou between Amerikis and Sina streets and works will be ongoing until March.

The renovation will include the planting of approximately 80 new trees, the creation of new sitting areas, as well as new public fountains with drinking water to cut down on plastic waste in the capital and mobility ramps.

“Panepistimiou is changing, the works on Panepistimiou has begun and in about a year the most important thoroughfare between Omonoia and Syntagma will have changed,” said Deputy Mayor Vasilis Axiotis.

The plan calls for the project to be carried out gradually and the programming of the technical works have been drawn with the least possible inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles in mind. [AMNA]