floods-hit-achaia-region

Three people who were stranded by high water due to flooding had to be rescued by boat operated by members of Greece’s Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) in the region of Achaia in the northwest of the Peloponnese peninsula on Monday.

The villages of Kalogria and Metochi are experiencing flooding after heavy rain in recent days swelled local streams.

A team of regional officials are on Monday inspecting the flood-affected area to assess the damage caused to crops and properties.