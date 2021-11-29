Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown, government says

A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks in Athens, Greece, Monday. Greece has recorded a spike in deaths and infections related to Covid-19 this month, amid heightened concerns in Europe due to the Omicron variant. The Greek government has been ruling out the prospect of a general lockdown. [AP]

The Greek government repeated on Monday it has no plans for another lockdown amid anxiety over the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou told a press briefing that any new measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus will only concern the country’s unvaccinated population.

In any case, he said that understanding of the variant is developing and in around two weeks’ time the scientists will know more.

Oikonomou said that government measures introduced so far are designed to protect social and economic activity amid the pandemic and dismissed speculation of another nationwide lockdown.

“We will not impose a lockdown. We are doing everything possible to contain the spread of the pandemic, to ramp up the National Health Service (ESY) and accelerate the vaccination pace,” he said.

In comments made earlier on Monday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis played down concerns about the new mutation, adding that shutting down retail activity during the holiday season is “out of the question.”