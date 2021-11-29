NEWS

PAOK stadium investigated for failure to enforce coronavirus measures

paok-stadium-investigated-for-failure-to-enforce-coronavirus-measures
[InTime News]

The Hellenic Police are investigating Toumba Stadium officials for failing to maintain coronavirus measures. Specifically, the police are investigating officials of PAOK’s stadium who oversaw mandatory certificate entry checks imposed by the ongoing measures to contain the pandemic. The officials are currently wanted by the police.

The investigation began as three of four men arrested for participating in the unrest in Toumba stadium during the local derby with Aris were found to not have the necessary certificates on their person. In fact, they reportedly told the arresting officers that they were unaware they should even have them with them.

The prosecutor also charged the three men with a violation of coronavirus measures. [AMNA]

Crime Coronavirus
READ MORE
prosecutor-orders-probe-into-fake-vaccine-certificates
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into fake vaccine certificates

[InTime News]
NEWS

Over 90,000 inspections and checks carried out to enforce new measures

venue-in-athens-has-operating-license-revoked-for-60-days
NEWS

Venue in Athens has operating license revoked for 60 days

attack-on-professor-decried-by-pulmonary-society
NEWS

Attack on professor decried by Pulmonary Society

NEWS

Anti-vaxxer officer suspended over social media posts

first-10-suspect-social-media-accounts-websites-being-probed-for-false-covid-information
NEWS

First 10 suspect social media accounts, websites being probed for false Covid information