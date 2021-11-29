paok-stadium-investigated-for-failure-to-enforce-coronavirus-measures

The Hellenic Police are investigating Toumba Stadium officials for failing to maintain coronavirus measures. Specifically, the police are investigating officials of PAOK’s stadium who oversaw mandatory certificate entry checks imposed by the ongoing measures to contain the pandemic. The officials are currently wanted by the police.

The investigation began as three of four men arrested for participating in the unrest in Toumba stadium during the local derby with Aris were found to not have the necessary certificates on their person. In fact, they reportedly told the arresting officers that they were unaware they should even have them with them.

The prosecutor also charged the three men with a violation of coronavirus measures. [AMNA]