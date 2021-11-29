greece-and-bangladesh-take-first-steps-in-migration-deal

Greece and Bangladesh on Monday signalled their wish to establish a framework to facilitate legal migration to and the return of undocumented migrations from Greece.

Meeting in Athens, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis and Bangladesh’s Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad signed a declaration that will lead to the establishment of technical talks and the signing of a memorandum of collaboration on issues of legal migration and facilitation of returns of undocumented migrants, the Greek ministry said.

Ahmad invited Mitarakis to visit Bangladesh in the near future in order to continue their talks.

“We want to boost coordination and collaboration with Bangladesh,” on these issues, Mitarakis said, adding that they shared viewpoints and the intention to move forward on them. [AMNA]