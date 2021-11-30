thessaloniki-icu-bribe-under-investigation

The prosecutor’s office in Thessaloniki is investigating a complaint that a woman posing as a health worker asked for a bribe of 3,500 euros from a relative of a patient with coronavirus at the Agios Pavlos Hospital to secure a bed in the intensive care unit.

A preliminary inquiry has been launched to establish the veracity of the complaint and, if it turns out to be valid, action will be taken to identify and prosecute the woman.

The complaint was confirmed by the hospital director in comments to Greek media.