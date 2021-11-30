Mandatory vaccinations are constitutional, says law professor

The constitutionality of making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for people aged 60 and over is not in doubt, an emeritus constitutional law professor said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Skai 100.3 FM, Antonis Manitakis cited relevant rulings by the Council of State and European courts, including the European Court of Human Rights, confirming the constitutionality of compulsory vaccination for certain categories of workers.

“Their freedom is not being violated, especially when dozens of lives a day can be saved in this way,” Manitakis said.

“If no action is taken, a large percentage of people of this age group will continue to die. It is therefore justified to infringe on one asset to increase the rate of immunity when human lives can be saved. The protection of life is the supreme asset,” he underlined.

The imposition of financial sanctions was absolutely necessary and appropriate, he continued.

“No one can claim that €100 is a coercive measure. Assuming that low-wage earners cannot afford it, they can be vaccinated,” he said.

“In this case, the state has exhausted all measures. It avoided all compulsory vaccination from April and March, preferring the strategy of persuasion and the option of vaccination when the opposition demanded that the entire population be vaccinated.”