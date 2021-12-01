turkey-makes-fresh-accusations-against-greece

In the latest instance of acrimony from Ankara, the Turkish Defense Ministry accused Greece of illegal activities, aggressive rhetoric and escalating tensions.

More specifically, Turkish Defense Ministry spokeswoman Major Pinar Kara accused Greece on Tuesday of “unlawful, provocative and aggressive” actions.

She claimed that since the beginning of the year, Greece has consistently violated the demilitarization regime of the islands, and called on Athens to “stop its illegal stance and start a dialogue with Turkey.”

“The Turkish Armed Forces in the Aegean and the Mediterranean will continue to protect the rights and interests of Turkey and the TRNC,” she said, in reference to the unrecognized entity in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.