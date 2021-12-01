NEWS

Football Super League rejects police request to delay games

football-super-league-rejects-police-request-to-delay-games
[InTime News]

The Super League, the highest tier of football in Greece, has rejected the request by the Hellenic Police to delay two matches for security reasons. The two games, AEK-Panathinaikos and Ionikos-PAOK, are set to be played on Sunday.

The police requested the games be delayed for security reasons, specifically the Pope’s visit to Greece will take place over the weekend and the Monday after the game marks 13 years since the murder of 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos in the center of Athens.

The Super League might have rejected the request, but the final decision lies with Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis. [AMNA]

