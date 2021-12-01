coronavirus-denier-arrested-for-suing-son-s-school

A father refused to comply with the ongoing pandemic measures, demanding his son be able to attend school without wearing a mask and without displaying a negative self-test as mandated, and was detained by police in Thessaloniki on Wednesday after initiating a lawsuit against the school.

According to sources within the judiciary, the father sued members of the school’s staff. When the lawsuit reached the prosecutor’s office, he ordered the man be detained for frivolous litigation.

This is the latest incident in which parents have sued their children’s schools. The Supreme Court deputy prosecutor had intervened earlier this year and asked local prosecutors to immediately investigate and prosecute if the actions of these litigating parents constitute offences. [AMNA]