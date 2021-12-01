NEWS

Coronavirus denier arrested for suing son’s school

coronavirus-denier-arrested-for-suing-son-s-school
[InTime News]

A father refused to comply with the ongoing pandemic measures, demanding his son be able to attend school without wearing a mask and without displaying a negative self-test as mandated, and was detained by police in Thessaloniki on Wednesday after initiating a lawsuit against the school.

According to sources within the judiciary, the father sued members of the school’s staff. When the lawsuit reached the prosecutor’s office, he ordered the man be detained for frivolous litigation.

This is the latest incident in which parents have sued their children’s schools. The Supreme Court deputy prosecutor had intervened earlier this year and asked local prosecutors to immediately investigate and prosecute if the actions of these litigating parents constitute offences. [AMNA]

Crime Coronavirus
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

PAOK stadium investigated for failure to enforce coronavirus measures

prosecutor-orders-probe-into-fake-vaccine-certificates
NEWS

Prosecutor orders probe into fake vaccine certificates

[InTime News]
NEWS

Over 90,000 inspections and checks carried out to enforce new measures

venue-in-athens-has-operating-license-revoked-for-60-days
NEWS

Venue in Athens has operating license revoked for 60 days

attack-on-professor-decried-by-pulmonary-society
NEWS

Attack on professor decried by Pulmonary Society

NEWS

Anti-vaxxer officer suspended over social media posts