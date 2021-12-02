fm-raises-greek-concerns-over-west-balkans

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias conveyed the concerns of the Greek government about the situation in the Western Balkans during the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in the Latvian capital of Riga Wednesday.

“It was a very interesting meeting in which the issue of the Western Balkans was discussed. I had the opportunity to elaborate the views of the Greek government on the need for stabilization,” he said, stressing that the European trajectory of the Western Balkans presents significant opportunities.

Dendias also participated in the discussion chaired by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the situation in the Sahel.

On the sidelines of the summit, Dendias met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell ahead of the meeting in the Greek capital of the Foreign Affairs Council and the European Council this month, where Athens and Nicosia expect a more substantive discussion on Turkey’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tripartite meeting

At the same time Wednesday, the first tripartite meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Jordan took place in Nicosia at the level of defense ministers, who discussed the decisions taken last July by the leaders of the three countries.

The statement issued by the ministers provides for the establishment of a joint committee and the signing of a military exercise program, cooperation against terrorism and a second tripartite meeting in 2022.

Greece and Cyprus were represented by Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Charalambos Petrides, while Jordan was represented by Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hnaity, the head of the country’s armed forces.

“The strong ties of our three countries are based on common principles and values. We have a common vision and aspiration to create an environment and conditions of stability, security and prosperity in the wider Eastern Mediterranean region,” said Panagiotopoulos.