Government could extend vaccine mandates to other groups

The Greek government could extend a vaccine mandate for more groups if the need arises, spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said Thursday.

“We are ready, at any moment, to do whatever we need to tackle the pandemic,” he said at a press conference to specify the measures of a new law mandating vaccination for all persons over the age of 60.

He said the mandates are a measure of last resort to increase vaccination coverage and is used depending on the development of the pandemic. 

 

 

 

