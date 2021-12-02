NEWS

Model arrested for drug possession released pending trial

model-arrested-for-drug-possession-released-pending-trial

A model who had been jailed in August this year for possession of cocaine was released on Thursday, following the decision of a prosecutor and an investigative magistrate.

Afroditi Barba, 31, was found with 35 grams of cocaine when she was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop in Glyfada, a southern suburb of Athens, on Aug. 24.

Searching her vehicle, officers found a plastic bag containing nylon packages with the drug, hidden under the driver’s seat. She was arrested and sent to prison pending her trial.

Barba had a short stint on Greece’s Next Top Model 2.

