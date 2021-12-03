NEWS

Argolida air pollution levels cause concern

argolida-air-pollution-levels-cause-concern
[Evangelos Bougiotis/AMNA]

Local government officials in Argolida in the northern Peloponnese are calling for a comprehensive study into the impact on air quality of olive pomace treatment plants operating near the town of Nafplio following the findings of a study conducted by research agency PANACEA. 

Carried out by a team of scientists from the National Observatory of Athens, the universities of Patra and Thrace and the National Technical Universities of Athens, the readings from air pollution monitoring stations installed two months ago in the broader area on Wednesday night gave a reading of 128 from Nafplio, which is considered very poor by international standards. 

According to local media, Nafplio Mayor Dimtris Kostouros filed a formal complaint with the police on Wednesday night to prompt an inquiry into the two plants.

Environment
READ MORE
eu-targets-met-as-96-of-wastewater-treated-for-reuse
NEWS

EU targets met as 96% of wastewater treated for reuse

ngos-say-new-climate-law-not-ambitious-enough
NEWS

NGOs say new climate law not ambitious enough

first-ambitious-climate-law-put-to-consultation
NEWS

First ambitious climate law put to consultation

[SOOC]
NEWS

WWF: Too few resources used for fire prevention

eu-eyes-tighter-waste-rules-to-limit-countries-shipping-trash-abroad
NEWS

EU eyes tighter waste rules to limit countries shipping trash abroad

[AMNA]
NEWS

Report highlights deadly impact of air pollution