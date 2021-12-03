argolida-air-pollution-levels-cause-concern

Local government officials in Argolida in the northern Peloponnese are calling for a comprehensive study into the impact on air quality of olive pomace treatment plants operating near the town of Nafplio following the findings of a study conducted by research agency PANACEA.

Carried out by a team of scientists from the National Observatory of Athens, the universities of Patra and Thrace and the National Technical Universities of Athens, the readings from air pollution monitoring stations installed two months ago in the broader area on Wednesday night gave a reading of 128 from Nafplio, which is considered very poor by international standards.

According to local media, Nafplio Mayor Dimtris Kostouros filed a formal complaint with the police on Wednesday night to prompt an inquiry into the two plants.