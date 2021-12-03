NEWS

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January

novavax-says-it-could-start-making-omicron-specific-vaccine-in-january
[AP]

Novavax Inc said on Thursday it could begin commercial manufacturing of a Covid-19 vaccine tailored for the Omicron coronavirus variant in January next year, while it tests whether or not its current vaccine works against the variant.

Laboratory data expected in the coming weeks will show whether antibodies from individuals who have previously received Novavax’s Covid-19 shot can neutralize the variant, according to the company. Novavax also said it has started developing an Omicron-specific spike protein antigen and will begin laboratory tests of a new vaccine to target the variant in a few weeks. [Reuters]

 

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Reuters]
NEWS

UK study finds mRNA vaccines provide biggest booster impact

[Frank Augstein/AP]
NEWS

Fourth dose may be required to tackle pandemic, expert says

European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Dec 1, 2021 [AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool].
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory

[Intime News]
NEWS

Appointments tripled after announcement mandating jabs

The vaccination hub at Elliniko, in southern Athens, is seen in a June file photo. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
NEWS

Alarm over high risk posed by Omicron

greek-pm-wants-booster-shots-for-over-60-a-condition-for-free-travel
LETTER TO VON DER LEYEN

Greek PM wants booster shots for over 60 a condition for free travel