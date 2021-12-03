NEWS

Mandatory vaccination not unlawful, Council of State rules

mandatory-vaccination-not-unlawful-council-of-state-rules

The Council of State, Greece’s highest administrative court, ruled Friday that the mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus does not violate the Constitution. 

The court furthermore ruled that healthcare workers have a constitutional obligation to inoculate themselves against the virus as a display of social solidarity.

The ruling followed an appeal against the government decision by several professional groups, including the Fire Service’s Special Disaster Management Unit (EMAK), the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) and the Public Hospital Workers Federation (POEDIN).

The government Thursday did not rule out an extension of mandatory vaccinations to other groups apart from those over-60s if the need arises.

Justice Vaccine Coronavirus
[InTime News]
