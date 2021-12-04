minister-blasts-ramp-blockers

Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos on Friday decried the “uncivilized” behavior of those who fail to respect people with disabilities by blocking ramps on streets and sidewalks.

“Unfortunately, every month there are about 1,500 violations by fellow citizens who close the ramps for people with disabilities on the sidewalks and streets,” he said Friday, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, adding this “this is provocatively inhuman and uncivilized behavior.”

He urged “everyone to end this situation very quickly so that the 1,500 [violations] become zero, so that our fellow human beings who need the ramps have the necessary freedom of movement in public space, as we all have.”