over-3-500-officers-deployed-for-security

Police sources said Friday that more than 3,500 officers will be on hand in Athens for the implementation of the security measures on the occasion of the three-day official visit of Pope Francis to Greece, which begins on Saturday.

Traffic police will also seek to ensure the pontiff is able to move around smoothly without getting held up. To this end, police have announced that traffic in Athens will be regulated on Saturday.

More specifically, traffic on Vasilissis Sofias Avenue heading to the city center will be interrupted on the section stretching from Alexandras Avenue to Vasileos Alexandrou Street between 1 and 8 p.m.

At the same time, traffic flows on Vasileos Konstantinou headed toward Vasilissis Sofias Avenue will also be interrupted at the section between Merkouri and Vasileos Alexandrou.

During Pope Francis’ procession, the circulation of other vehicles in the same traffic flow will not be allowed.