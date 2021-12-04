NEWS

Two more suspected Omicron cases detected in Greece

[Intime News]

Two more people who traveled from South Africa to Greece are suspected of being infected with the Omicron variant, after they tested positive for the coronavirus a few days ago, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced Saturday.

The news comes two days after the first case was identified in Crete, in a man who had traveled from South Africa to Hania for the holidays.

The infections concern two individuals who entered Greece before the government imposed travel restrictions on the country, Plevris said, without specifying when they arrived or the region where the cases were detected. The new cases are not linked to the first infection detected on Thursday, he added.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has yet to confirm the cases were Omicron.

Both patients show mild symptoms and remain isolated at home.

