president-sakellaropoulou-greets-pope-francis

Pope Francis arrived at the Presidential Mansion on Saturday where he was greeted President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The Pontiff’s welcoming ceremony will be followed by a meeting with Sakellaropoulou, after which they will address each other at the dinner hall.

Later in the day, the Pope will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leader of Greece’s Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos.

Francis will also meet with members of Greece’s small Catholic community and on Sunday will return to the Aegean Sea island of Lesvos, where he visited five years ago to meet with migrants at a detention camp there. He brought a dozen home with him aboard the papal plane.