Pope Francis warns of ‘retreating democracy’ in the world

Pope Francis speaks during a visit at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on Saturday. [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]

Pope Francis on Saturday warned about a “retreating of democracy” in Europe and the world in his first speech in Athens as he started his three-day visit to Greece.

“Democracy was born here. Today, there is a retreating of democracy, not only in the Old Continent. Everyone’s participation is fundamental not only to achieving goals but because it reveals who we are,” the Pontiff told Greek and Vatican officials, as well as Catholic bishops who attended the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Mansion.

“Without Athens and without Greece, Europe and the world would not be what they are today,” he added, while warning against the “easy answers of populism.”

In his address, the Pope also welcomed the Prespes Accord signed between Greece and North Macedonia in 2018, which ended a decades-long dispute over the latter’s name.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Pope Francis in Athens, extolling his work and his “deep social sensitivity.” She also thanked him for expressing his support on the change of status of Hagia Sophia from a museum into a mosque by the Turkish government.

His arrival in Athens marks the second leg of the Pontiff’s visit to the Mediterranean that aims to draw attention to the plight of migrants and refugees.

His schedule includes a large Mass on Sunday evening at the Athens Concert Hall.

