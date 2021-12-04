pope-francis-meets-mitsotakis-as-part-of-athens-visit

Visiting Pope Francis met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday afternoon, as part of the religious leader’s there-day visit to the country which started earlier in the day.

The two officials discussed issues of “mutual interest,” government sources said, without elaborating further. Mitsotakis thanked the Pontiff for his visit in a year of “high symbolic significance” due to the bicentennial of the start of the 1821 Greek Revolution and for the interest he shows in major world issues.

In a speech earlier at the Presidential Mansion, Pope Francis warned about a “retreating of democracy” in Europe and the world, calling on people to be active citizens.