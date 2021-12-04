NEWS

Pope Francis meets Mitsotakis as part of Athens visit

[Intime News]

Visiting Pope Francis met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday afternoon, as part of the religious leader’s there-day visit to the country which started earlier in the day.

The two officials discussed issues of “mutual interest,” government sources said, without elaborating further. Mitsotakis thanked the Pontiff for his visit in a year of “high symbolic significance” due to the bicentennial of the start of the 1821 Greek Revolution and for the interest he shows in major world issues. 

In a speech earlier at the Presidential Mansion, Pope Francis warned about a “retreating of democracy” in Europe and the world, calling on people to be active citizens.

Pope Francis speaks during a visit at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece, on Saturday. [Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters]
Pope Francis warns of ‘retreating democracy’ in the world

President Sakellaropoulou greets Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivers a speech during an ecumenical prayer with migrants at the Parish Church of the Holy Cross in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece by drawing attention once again to his call for Europe to welcome migrants. [Alessandra Tarantino/AP]
In Greece, Pope to seek deeper ties with eastern churches

Francis to pray with migrants at Holy Cross downtown Nicosia, spend evening in divided island’s buffer zone [Kathimerini Cyprus]
Pope flies to Cyprus to set tone on migration

A member of the church checks a woman's vaccination certificate against the coronavirus disease, as the government imposed measures for faithful to present negative Covid tests to enter church services, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
Greece asks faithful to be Covid-clear to attend church

[Alexandros Beltes/AMNA]
Ecumenical Patriarch honored for 30 years of global service