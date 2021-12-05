booster-shot-appointments-reach-193-000-overnight

A total of 193,000 appointments for a Covid-19 booster shot were made through the online platform since Friday night, according to data by the Ministry of Digital Governance.

Another 8,300 appointments were made for the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination during the same time.

In an effort to boost vaccination rates among those aged over 60, the government mandated inoculations for people in the 60+ age group who have not had at least one vaccine or the appointment for one as of January 16.

The National Vaccinations Committee approved on Friday the shortening of the waiting period between the second and third dose from six to three months, to encourage people to get the booster shot.