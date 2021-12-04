NEWS

Covid-19: Intubations rise to 697, new infections ease to 5,157

covid-19-intubations-rise-to-697-new-infections-ease-to-5-157
[Andrew Medichini/AP]

Health authorities announced 5,157 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 6,201.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that the number of intubated patients rose to 697 from 694 the day before.

The day data also recorded 88 deaths that brought the overall death toll to 18,516.

A total of 962,695 infections have been identified since the start of the pandemic in the country.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Two more suspected Omicron cases detected in Greece

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]
NEWS

Covid: 6,201 new cases, 97 deaths, 694 intubated

mandatory-vaccination-not-unlawful-council-of-state-rules
NEWS

Mandatory vaccination not unlawful, Council of State rules

biontech-ceo-says-can-adapt-vaccine-quickly-for-omicron
NEWS

BioNTech CEO says can adapt vaccine quickly for Omicron

[AP]
NEWS

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January

[Reuters]
NEWS

UK study finds mRNA vaccines provide biggest booster impact