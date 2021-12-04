Covid-19: Intubations rise to 697, new infections ease to 5,157

Health authorities announced 5,157 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 6,201.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also said that the number of intubated patients rose to 697 from 694 the day before.

The day data also recorded 88 deaths that brought the overall death toll to 18,516.

A total of 962,695 infections have been identified since the start of the pandemic in the country.