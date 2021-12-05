NEWS

Pope visits migrant camps on Lesvos

Pope Francis visited the Reception and Identification migrant center on Lesvos on Sunday. The Pope will address 92 refugees who live in the camp. This is the second visit of the Pope to the Greek island, who throughout his visit to Greece and Cyprus, but also his entire tenure, has prioritized the issues of refugees and migrants.

“Today’s visit by the Pope gladdens all us migrants,” says an 18-year-old from the Republic of Congo who has been at the camp for more than year. “I now know that there is someone out there thinking of us,” he added and stated that “he gives us hope and the strength to carry on.”

However, the Pope’s visit is not just important for the Catholic inhabitants of the camp as it is not a question of religion, but solidarity, and there will be 37 Muslim camp members attending the Pope’s speech.

“He demonstrates that he is with us, as a brother,” says a 60-year-old Iraqi refugee, before adding that “every one of us is like me, like you.”

