hundreds-of-thousands-of-voters-participate-in-kinal-elections

More than 165,000 people had voted in Sunday’s election by 3.10 p.m. for the next leader of the Movement of Change (KINAL) party.

The standing record of 212,000 voters from the leadership elections in 2017 is widely expected to be broken with an estimated 240,000 voters participating in this election.

The officials monitoring the leadership elections are considering extending voting hours to allow more people to vote, a likely outcome.

The first results are expected at 9.30 p.m.