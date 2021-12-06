NEWS

Fetus brain appears unharmed by mild-to-moderate Covid-19

fetus-brain-appears-unharmed-by-mild-to-moderate-covid-19

Non-severe Covid-19 during pregnancy has no visible effect on the baby’s brain, according to a small study presented on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. Researchers led by Dr Sophia Stoecklein of Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich used fetal MRI to study 33 pregnant women with mild or moderate COVID-19. The MRI scans showed “normal age-appropriate brain development” in all cases, Stoecklein said in a statement. “There were no findings indicative of infection of the fetal brain.”

Only mothers who did not require hospital admission were included in the study. “Since the impact of severe infection on brain development in the fetus has not been conclusively determined, active protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy remains important,” Stoecklein said. [Reuters]

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Marcelo Oliveira/EPA]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 715 now on ventilators

celebrity-journalist-admitted-to-icu
NEWS

Celebrity journalist admitted to ICU

[Andrew Medichini/AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: Intubations rise to 697, new infections ease to 5,157

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two more suspected Omicron cases detected in Greece

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]
NEWS

Covid: 6,201 new cases, 97 deaths, 694 intubated

mandatory-vaccination-not-unlawful-council-of-state-rules
NEWS

Mandatory vaccination not unlawful, Council of State rules