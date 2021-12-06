police-ramp-up-presence-for-anniversary-of-grigoropoulos-killing

Police will be out in force in Athens on Monday in a bid to prevent violence from breaking out after a march marking the anniversary of the fatal shooting of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos by a police officer in 2008.

One rally by students will take place at 12 noon and another by far-left groups at 6 p.m. Both are to start outside the main entrance to the University of Athens.

Traffic and transportation problems are expected as a result.