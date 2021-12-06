loverdos-to-endorse-candidate-by-tuesday

MP Andreas Loverdos, who failed to qualify for the second round runoff of voting for the Movement for Change (KINAL) party leadership, said Monday he will announce his support for one of the remaining candidates by Tuesday.

Loverdos, a former education minister, was speaking on Skai TV a day after the first round vote which saw him finish third behind European Parliament lawmaker Nikos Androulakis and former prime minister George Papandreou who will face off in a runoff Sunday, December 12.

Around 280,000 people turned out in the first round Sunday.

Loverdos thanked the tens of thousands who supported his candidacy, adding that the message sent by the polls was “renewal.”