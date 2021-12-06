NEWS

Greece registers spike in vaccination appointments

greece-registers-spike-in-vaccination-appointments

Around 557,000 people booked an appointment for a booster jab against Covid-19 between Friday and Sunday after the public were urged to have the shot following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 44,000 people scheduled a first dose appointment, he said.

Referring to people over the age of 60, who are under new government rules mandated to get vaccinated against the virus or face a monthly 100-euro fine, Pierrakakis said that 55,400 have so far booked an appointment.

 

Vaccine Coronavirus
READ MORE
mandatory-vaccination-not-unlawful-council-of-state-rules
NEWS

Mandatory vaccination not unlawful, Council of State rules

biontech-ceo-says-can-adapt-vaccine-quickly-for-omicron
NEWS

BioNTech CEO says can adapt vaccine quickly for Omicron

[AP]
NEWS

Novavax says it could start making Omicron-specific vaccine in January

[Reuters]
NEWS

UK study finds mRNA vaccines provide biggest booster impact

[Frank Augstein/AP]
NEWS

Fourth dose may be required to tackle pandemic, expert says

European Way of Life Commissioner Margaritis Schinas talks with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the College of Commissioners in Brussels, Dec 1, 2021 [AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool].
NEWS

Commission president calls for debate on making Covid-19 jabs mandatory