greece-registers-spike-in-vaccination-appointments

Around 557,000 people booked an appointment for a booster jab against Covid-19 between Friday and Sunday after the public were urged to have the shot following the emergence of the Omicron variant, Digital Governance Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 44,000 people scheduled a first dose appointment, he said.

Referring to people over the age of 60, who are under new government rules mandated to get vaccinated against the virus or face a monthly 100-euro fine, Pierrakakis said that 55,400 have so far booked an appointment.