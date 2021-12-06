renewing-driving-licences-to-go-online

Greece is forging ahead with the digitization of processes for renewing driving licences and issuing replacement copies of vehicle registration papers, through two new applications presented by the Digital Governance Ministry on Monday.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said the applocations will allow online renewal of both professional and ordinary driving licences (for persons over 65), as well as the replacement of licences that have been lost, stolen or damaged.

The licence can be printed at a police station and delivered by courier for a fee, removing the need to visit a local transport ministry office in person.

An online process will also allow citizens to replace stolen, lost or ruined vehicle registration papers.

Commenting on the change, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis noted that his ministry, after making almost no progress in terms of digital transitions for years, was “slowly entering the 21st century, with the help of digital policy,” and had taken great strides in the last 24 months.

He said the ministry also intends to create a single system for issuing free motorway passes for people with disabilities.

The transport ministry has so far digitized processes for the issuance of temporary driving licences, replacing lost, stolen or destroyed driving licences, issuing vehicle permits for the “Daktylios” ring in the centre of Athens.

Its future plans include the creation of a digital “car wallet” that will allow users to store all documentation needed for their vehicles on their phone, the online transfer of registration to new owners, a driver behavior point system and online issue of tachograph cards for professional drivers, especially long-distance lorry drivers.

[AMNA]



