Greece records 116 deaths and 4,943 new cases, 714 intubations

Greece recorded 116 deaths on Monday, the highest daily death toll since May 2020. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 4,943 new coronavirus cases and revealed that there are currently 714 intubated patients in the country’s ICUs.

The total number of deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 18,716, from a total of 971,148 coronavirus cases over the same period.

The majority of intubated patients (571 or 79.97%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the rest (143 or 20.03%) being fully vaccinated.