police-arrest-three-and-detain-11-in-grigoropoulos-rally

Three people have been arrested and 11 have been detained by the police on Monday during the rally marking the anniversary of the fatal shooting of Alexis Grigoropoulos.

The three arrested individuals are all minors and were found in possession of four Molotov cocktails by the police in Syggrou-Fix, central Athens.

Earlier on Monday, there was a student demonstration in central Athens with school and university students commemorating the killing of 15-year-old Grigoropoulos by a police officer in 2008.

A further rally will take place at 6 p.m. in central Athens on Monday, held by organizations from the political left and anarchist collectives.