Greek police officer, woman arrested in Turkey

A Greek police officer and a woman who was accompanying him were arrested in Turkey during a trip to the neighbouring country. It is not yet clear where the arrest took place.

The arrest was made known when he did not show up at work.

According to unconfirmed information, the man was detained because he had his GPS open and allegedly walked into a military area of the border near the Evros river, while his family have reportedly said that he is being held over customs offenses.

The man had travelled to the border village of Kipi in the northeastern Evros region from where he then continued to Turkey.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has requested an official update on the incident by Turkish authorities.