Claims that man (25) in care died following beating
An autopsy carried out on a 25-year-old man who was in the care of a center for people with disabilities in Thessaloniki has established he died as the result of a cerebral hemorrhage and myocardial ischemia.
Last week, a local social welfare official, Vasiliki Nakou, said the man had been beaten and had to be hospitalized as a result. He died a short time later.
The man was a patient at the Center for the Rehabilitation and Treatment of Children with Disabilities.
After the man’s death, a sworn administrative inquiry was launched into the case. [AMNA]