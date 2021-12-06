Claims that man (25) in care died following beating

An autopsy carried out on a 25-year-old man who was in the care of a center for people with disabilities in Thessaloniki has established he died as the result of a cerebral hemorrhage and myocardial ischemia.

Last week, a local social welfare official, Vasiliki Nakou, said the man had been beaten and had to be hospitalized as a result. He died a short time later.

The man was a patient at the Center for the Rehabilitation and Treatment of Children with Disabilities.

After the man’s death, a sworn administrative inquiry was launched into the case. [AMNA]